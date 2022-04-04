StaFi (FIS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.14 Million

StaFi (FIS) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 4th. StaFi has a market cap of $50.86 million and $6.14 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, StaFi has traded 11% higher against the dollar. One StaFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00001799 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.60 or 0.00204458 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001035 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00037079 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.22 or 0.00408967 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00053285 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00009552 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About StaFi

FIS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io . StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

