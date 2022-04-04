Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 7,290 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BJ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,499,000 after acquiring an additional 925,238 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BJ shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,440,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.87 and its 200 day moving average is $62.37. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.62 and a one year high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 84.80%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile (Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

