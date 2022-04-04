Insider Selling: LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) CEO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX – Get Rating) CEO Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Samer Tawfik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $41,400.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $40,860.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $34,470.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $40,500.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $62,460.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $64,080.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $68,130.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $57,690.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $61,740.00.

NASDAQ LMPX remained flat at $$4.81 on Monday. 38,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,603. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.24. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in LMP Automotive by 33.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in LMP Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in LMP Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in LMP Automotive by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in LMP Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. 13.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMP Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

