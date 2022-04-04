Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 3,562 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7,075.0% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.42.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $3.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.09. 16,243,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,210,511. The stock has a market cap of $101.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $78.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.28 and its 200-day moving average is $104.18.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

