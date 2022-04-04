MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) will post $4.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediWound’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.60 million and the lowest is $4.10 million. MediWound reported sales of $5.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full year sales of $19.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.90 million to $20.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $33.89 million, with estimates ranging from $31.90 million to $35.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 3,540.43% and a negative net margin of 57.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

MDWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MediWound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MediWound in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Aegis reduced their price target on MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.69.

Shares of MDWD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,438. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.39. MediWound has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $6.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MediWound by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 834,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 69,290 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in MediWound during the third quarter worth $1,212,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in MediWound by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 35,238 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in MediWound by 544.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 196,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 165,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in MediWound by 12.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

