Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 4,465 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 15,749 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Robert Half International by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Robert Half International stock traded up $2.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.11. 1,082,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.61. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $125.77.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

