Analysts Anticipate AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $767.03 Million

Equities analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) will post sales of $767.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $818.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $668.30 million. AMC Entertainment posted sales of $148.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 417.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year sales of $4.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.15) EPS. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 621.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on AMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

In other news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 14,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $430,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $598,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 899,111 shares of company stock worth $18,993,311. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 34.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,761,000 after purchasing an additional 326,035 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 11.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $1,108,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $1,847,000. Institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

AMC traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.31. The company had a trading volume of 51,305,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,038,270. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.47. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $72.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.79.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

