CPChain Price Up 1.1% This Week (CPC)

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, CPChain has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. CPChain has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and $326,710.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CPChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.38 or 0.00285257 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00013393 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005363 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000708 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00024790 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $314.38 or 0.00672361 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000126 BTC.

CPChain Coin Profile

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CPCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.