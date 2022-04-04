Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) COO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) COO Rob Orgel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $622,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rob Orgel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Rob Orgel sold 35,000 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $1,022,000.00.

Flywire stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.26. The stock had a trading volume of 450,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,989. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.41. Flywire Co. has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $57.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $51.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLYW. Raymond James raised Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 337.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,094,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,350 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Flywire by 487.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,827,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,892 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the fourth quarter worth about $37,603,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,637,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,338,000 after buying an additional 824,372 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 515.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 948,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,118,000 after buying an additional 794,851 shares in the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

