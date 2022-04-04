Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 6,900 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,397.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
QLYS traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.45. 246,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,383. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.14 and a beta of 0.77. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $145.50.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Qualys had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.88.
Qualys Company Profile
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
