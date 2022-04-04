Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 6,900 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,397.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

QLYS traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.45. 246,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,383. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.14 and a beta of 0.77. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $145.50.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Qualys had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,302,000 after buying an additional 46,875 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 30.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,419,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Qualys by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 330,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,726,000 after buying an additional 21,979 shares in the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.88.

Qualys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

