Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Director Buys $3,498,600.00 in Stock

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher bought 735,000 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $3,498,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
CUE traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.49. 568,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.28. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $18.42.
Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.13. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.04% and a negative net margin of 295.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Cue Biopharma from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Cue Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cue Biopharma from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.
Cue Biopharma Company Profile
Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.
