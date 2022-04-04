Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Director Buys $3,498,600.00 in Stock

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher bought 735,000 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $3,498,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CUE traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.49. 568,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.28. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $18.42.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.13. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.04% and a negative net margin of 295.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 360.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 849,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,606,000 after purchasing an additional 664,731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cue Biopharma by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,662,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after buying an additional 355,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,903,000 after buying an additional 129,811 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $1,244,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 33.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 108,236 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Cue Biopharma from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Cue Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cue Biopharma from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

