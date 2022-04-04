Insider Buying: Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Insider Purchases 1,363,809 Shares of Stock

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) insider Harriett J. Robinson acquired 1,363,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $5,455,236.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AAME stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.22. 8,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.62 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.32. Atlantic American Co. has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.73 million for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 2.15%.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. Atlantic American’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlantic American stock. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

