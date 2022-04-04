First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Insider Sells $183,267.21 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 2,219 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $183,267.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,408,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,102. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.09. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.24 and a 12-month high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. First Solar had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,185,217,000 after buying an additional 657,674 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in First Solar by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,657,953 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $921,948,000 after acquiring an additional 488,662 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in First Solar by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,378 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $276,330,000 after acquiring an additional 161,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $197,428,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,531,030 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $133,445,000 after purchasing an additional 50,029 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

