Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Buys 30,000 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.19 per share, with a total value of $593,550.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 35,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $450,800.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.01 per share, with a total value of $300,250.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 37,500 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $444,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $376,500.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $548,100.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 55,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $694,650.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 37,427 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $407,205.76.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 461,348 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $5,157,870.64.

On Friday, February 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 130,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $2,161,900.00.

Shares of Cricut stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.51. 278,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,751. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11. Cricut, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $47.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.81.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Cricut had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRCT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cricut has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Cricut during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cricut by 668.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Cricut in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

