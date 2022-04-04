Mark C. Lindgren Sells 999 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stock

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 999 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total value of $94,345.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AEE traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,006. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.08. The stock has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $79.35 and a 1-year high of $94.85.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s payout ratio is 61.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameren by 885.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

