ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ChromaDex in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.56.

Shares of CDXC stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 446,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,708. The stock has a market cap of $184.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23. ChromaDex has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.42 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 40.22% and a negative return on equity of 70.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts anticipate that ChromaDex will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other ChromaDex news, CEO Robert N. Fried acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ChromaDex by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ChromaDex in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in ChromaDex by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

