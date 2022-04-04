Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $2.52 Million Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.80.

PAG traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.39. 360,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,564. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $72.35 and a one year high of $114.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.43. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile (Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.