Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $361,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $986,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $6,396,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Shares of BBWI stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,632,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,524,251. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.46 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.69.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 115.32% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.26%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.72.

Bath & Body Works Profile (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.