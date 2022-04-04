AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. AxoGen posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AxoGen.

Get AxoGen alerts:

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 21.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AXGN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on AxoGen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on AxoGen in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 3.0% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,486,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,682,000 after purchasing an additional 157,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AxoGen by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,009,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,195,000 after acquiring an additional 71,950 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AxoGen by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,929,000 after acquiring an additional 374,221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in AxoGen by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,542,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,455,000 after acquiring an additional 534,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in AxoGen by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,048,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,822,000 after acquiring an additional 76,213 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AXGN traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $8.22. 104,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,671. The company has a market capitalization of $343.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.70. AxoGen has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $23.94.

About AxoGen (Get Rating)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AxoGen (AXGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.