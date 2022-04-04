Analysts Expect CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Brokerages expect CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.73 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.89 billion. CVR Energy posted sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full-year sales of $7.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $8.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.48 billion to $8.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.18) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVI. Towle & Co. bought a new stake in CVR Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,482,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $6,370,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 402,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after buying an additional 283,045 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 1,274.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after buying an additional 273,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $4,086,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVI stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.25. 601,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,469. CVR Energy has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $26.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.38 and a beta of 1.83.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

