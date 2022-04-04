$0.87 EPS Expected for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) will report $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. AstraZeneca posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AstraZeneca.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

AZN stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,076,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,606,571. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.39. The company has a market cap of $206.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 476.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $48.26 and a twelve month high of $67.55.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 1,378.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $542,230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3,313.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,884,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,676 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,346 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 295.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,895,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,457 shares in the last quarter. 20.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AstraZeneca (AZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.