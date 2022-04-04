$0.80 EPS Expected for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) to report $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.76. Dolby Laboratories reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $351.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.12 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 20.52%.

DLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $100,237.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,621 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total value of $3,223,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,462,312 over the last 90 days. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1,963.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 96.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLB traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $79.39. 422,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,633. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $104.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

