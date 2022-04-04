City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Receives $17.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CIO. StockNews.com began coverage on City Office REIT in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of CIO stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.60. 236,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,934. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average is $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $766.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.58. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $21.70.

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 108.72% and a net margin of 295.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that City Office REIT will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 7.40%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 244.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 51,056 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 30,665 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 242,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

