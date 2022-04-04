Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $89.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) to announce $89.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $88.80 million and the highest is $89.87 million. Concrete Pumping posted sales of $76.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year sales of $365.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $364.39 million to $365.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $387.74 million, with estimates ranging from $385.37 million to $390.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 3.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 78.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 323,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 142,500 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,122,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,409,000 after purchasing an additional 173,840 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Concrete Pumping in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 4.4% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 64.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 34,224 shares in the last quarter. 35.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concrete Pumping stock remained flat at $$6.49 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 64,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,297. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.12. Concrete Pumping has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

