$1.92 Billion in Sales Expected for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) to post $1.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NCR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.93 billion. NCR posted sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year sales of $8.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.45 billion to $8.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. NCR had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. NCR’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NCR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

NCR stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,366. NCR has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.67 and its 200-day moving average is $40.62.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $916,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,260,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $604,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NCR by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $453,862,000 after acquiring an additional 658,058 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NCR by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

