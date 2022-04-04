Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Brookline Capital Acquisition

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Brookline Capital Acquisition from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BLPH. Brookline Capital Management cut their price target on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of BLPH traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.36. 3,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,702. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.93. The company has a market cap of $22.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of -0.53.

Bellerophon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.27% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

