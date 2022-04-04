Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,099 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth $290,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth $188,455,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,181,946 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $153,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

UHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.58.

Shares of NYSE UHS traded down $4.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.10. 706,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,627. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.23 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.21.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.77%.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.