LUXCoin Price Hits $0.0121 on Major Exchanges (LUX)

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. LUXCoin has a total market cap of $160,282.56 and approximately $54.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LUXCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,398.35 or 0.99523874 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00066527 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.10 or 0.00285504 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.62 or 0.00346675 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00013355 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.55 or 0.00136320 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00057580 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000506 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001169 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUXCoin (LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 14,230,976 coins and its circulating supply is 13,223,744 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

LUXCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LUXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for LUXCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUXCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.