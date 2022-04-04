Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives $88.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.43.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $6,674,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 67,613 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $3,696,402.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,226 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,489. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,380,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,783,000 after buying an additional 3,239,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,023,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,180,000 after buying an additional 3,009,083 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $154,105,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $120,446,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 809.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,274,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,605,000 after buying an additional 2,024,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.38. 3,323,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,291,205. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $44.47 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

