SUN (SUN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $24.10 Million

SUN (SUN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. SUN has a total market capitalization of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUN coin can currently be bought for $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SUN has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00048485 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,482.87 or 0.07503051 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,389.54 or 0.99935660 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00046455 BTC.

About SUN

SUN’s launch date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

