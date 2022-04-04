Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARW. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 68.4% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,538,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 10,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,643,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ARW. Raymond James raised Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arrow Electronics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider David Alan West sold 16,423 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total transaction of $2,039,243.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $6,443,948.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 98,580 shares of company stock worth $12,053,449 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARW traded up $1.11 on Monday, hitting $118.23. The stock had a trading volume of 608,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,277. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.11 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.11. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.95. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Profile (Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.