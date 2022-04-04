Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Will Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.89. Charles Schwab reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full-year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Charles Schwab.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $5,811,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $5,404,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 635,585 shares of company stock worth $57,204,925 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.30. 9,851,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,608,044. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $63.46 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $149.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles Schwab (SCHW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.