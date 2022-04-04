Analysts Set Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Target Price at $33.45

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.95.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. CIBC upped their target price on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

KEYUF stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $25.33. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,795. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average of $23.77. Keyera has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $29.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

