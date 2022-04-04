Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is SEK 226.71.

VOLV.B has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 245 target price on shares of Volvo in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 210 target price on shares of Volvo in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price objective on shares of Volvo in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 222 price objective on shares of Volvo in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 235 price objective on shares of Volvo in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Volvo has a one year low of SEK 123.40 and a one year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

