Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 159,081 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,499 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 159,081 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 127.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,430,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,310,000 after buying an additional 4,730,125 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,047,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337,573 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 105,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 41,171 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 13,088 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares stock remained flat at $$14.44 during midday trading on Monday. 9,495,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,872,240. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.19. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.59%.

In other news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $54,401.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $128,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,885 shares of company stock valued at $696,713. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

