Harvest Finance Trading Up 2.9% Over Last Week (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for $113.47 or 0.00244439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $76.41 million and $23.12 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00012476 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000095 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000328 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 690,754 coins and its circulating supply is 673,424 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars.

