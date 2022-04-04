$2.05 Million in Sales Expected for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the highest is $2.10 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles reported sales of $180,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,038.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full year sales of $18.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $21.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $132.90 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $140.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Get Electrameccanica Vehicles alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles stock remained flat at $$2.20 during trading on Friday. 1,846,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,251,817. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.69. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $5.14.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through the Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.