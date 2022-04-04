Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 77.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,823 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 105.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Fortive by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 295.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,796,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,882. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $56.06 and a one year high of $79.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.46.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.28%.

Fortive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.53.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $69,584.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $82,839.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $397,162 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

