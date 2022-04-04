UBS Group Boosts Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target to $52.00

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 81.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.20 target price for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.01.

Shares of NASDAQ LI traded up $1.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.66. The stock had a trading volume of 11,090,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,371,338. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.09. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -573.20 and a beta of 1.71.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 156.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Li Auto will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 9.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,519,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 11.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 66,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

