Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 158.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in AutoZone by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone stock traded up $41.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,016.38. 168,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,750. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,367.96 and a twelve month high of $2,110.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,937.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,892.82. The firm has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total value of $189,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,313,171. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZO. DA Davidson upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,057.21.

AutoZone Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.