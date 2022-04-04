Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) PT Lowered to SEK 215 at Barclays

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Barclays from SEK 236 to SEK 215 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EPOKY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 221 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. DNB Markets upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 245 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.00.

EPOKY traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.71. 71,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,158. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.78. Epiroc AB has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $26.33.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

