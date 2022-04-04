Zacks Investment Research Lowers BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) to Sell

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioCardia Inc. is engaged in developing regenerative biologic therapies to treat cardiovascular disease. The company’s product candidate consists of CardiAMP(TM), CardiALLO(TM) and Helix Biotherapeutic Delivery System(TM) in clinical development stage. BioCardia Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

Get BioCardia alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of BioCardia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioCardia in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

BCDA traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $2.17. 104,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.32. BioCardia has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 1,243.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BioCardia will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BioCardia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in BioCardia by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 25,815 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioCardia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCardia Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and ALLOGENEIC cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCardia (BCDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.