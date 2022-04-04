Conflux Network (CFX) Tops One Day Volume of $21.55 Million

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded flat against the US dollar. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular exchanges. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,419.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,503.77 or 0.07548077 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.15 or 0.00267457 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.37 or 0.00802181 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.49 or 0.00100153 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00012923 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.54 or 0.00479422 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007384 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.57 or 0.00376076 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

