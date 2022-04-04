Brokerages Expect SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect that SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SomaLogic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.05). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SomaLogic will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SomaLogic.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01).

SLGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, started coverage on SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGC traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $8.26. 1,360,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,138. SomaLogic has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $14.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SomaLogic in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in SomaLogic in the third quarter worth $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SomaLogic in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SomaLogic in the third quarter worth $129,000. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

