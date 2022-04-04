Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.35

Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 132066 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Allkem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.93.

Allkem Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium and boron in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. Allkem Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

