Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 3,485 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Whirlpool worth $7,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 15.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,736,000 after buying an additional 55,658 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 195.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

WHR stock traded up $2.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $175.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.69. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $169.25 and a 52-week high of $257.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.83.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

