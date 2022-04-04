Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 7,867 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,867 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cummins by 15.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 925,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,684,000 after buying an additional 123,111 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,125,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,327,000 after purchasing an additional 57,520 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.2% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.67.

In related news, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $87,532.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,348 shares of company stock worth $9,180,117. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $202.29. 1,907,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,382. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.22. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $189.50 and a one year high of $273.65.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 39.75%.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

