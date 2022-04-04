Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Franklin Covey (FC)

Franklin Covey (NYSE: FC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/1/2022 – Franklin Covey was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “
- 3/31/2022 – Franklin Covey is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Franklin Covey was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 3/31/2022 – Franklin Covey had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.
- 3/11/2022 – Franklin Covey was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 3/9/2022 – Franklin Covey was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “
- 3/2/2022 – Franklin Covey was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
NYSE:FC traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.67. 64,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.66. Franklin Covey Co. has a 52-week low of $28.79 and a 52-week high of $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.07.
Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.
