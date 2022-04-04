Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.94.

XM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 192,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $5,520,443.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 693,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,483,020 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 15.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XM traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.02. 659,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,123. Qualtrics International has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $49.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.59.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.65 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 198.58% and a negative net margin of 98.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

