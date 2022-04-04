Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Receives $41.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.11.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on THRY. B. Riley reduced their target price on Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

In other news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,272,927 shares of company stock valued at $39,760,863. Insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thryv by 273.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,185,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,322 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,445 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Thryv by 488.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 373,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,354,000 after acquiring an additional 309,865 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thryv during the 4th quarter worth about $11,901,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 233.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after buying an additional 255,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Thryv stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.44. 194,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,995. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.67. Thryv has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $244.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.61 million. Thryv had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thryv will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Thryv (Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

